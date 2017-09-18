Statsguru: India fares poorly in human capital

India ranks 103rd among 130 countries on the World Economic Forum’s (WEF’s) in 2017, behind not only other developing economies but also Nepal, Serbia, and Ghana (Chart 1).

The measures a country’s performance on four key areas — capacity, based on past investments in education; deployment, which measures the application and accumulation of skills; development, which is the education of the next generation and the continued skilling of the existing one; and know-how, which measures the breadth and depth of specialised skills used at work.

The report estimates the South Asian and Sub-Saharan African regions as having the largest gap on the development index, while the developed regions of North America and Western Europe have comparatively smaller gaps, as shown in Chart 2.

The relationship between the index and per capita income is not as straightforward, as seen in Chart 3. For example, despite similar income levels, the UAE significantly outperforms Kuwait.

Of the four areas, India scores highest on development, followed by know-how (Chart 4). On the development sub-index, the country’s better performance can be traced to the absence of any gender gap in the secondary enrolment levels and better perception among executives surveyed by the WEF about the education system meeting the needs of a competitive economy (Chart 5).