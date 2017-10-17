The ambitiously hasty implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) has generated problems serious enough for the government to convene a five-member group of ministers to monitor the multiple technical glitches in the system and suggest ways to solve them. Given the unanticipated disruptive impact of the GST, with its myriad built-in complexities in rates and exemptions, it may be premature for the GST Council to consider bringing real estate and fuel (petrol and diesel) under the purview of this new indirect taxation system. At present, both items are subject to a combination of ...