Steel output likely to rise 6% to 89 million tonnes in 2017

Steel production is expected to grow due to growing economy and increasing urbanisation

India's finished products output is likely to reach 88.6 million tonnes in the current year, registering an increase of 5.7 per cent.



The country produced 83.5 million tonnes (MT) of finished products last year, according to World Association which released its Short Range Outlook (SRO) for 2017 and 2018.



production is expected to grow due to growing and increasing



The country's finished output is also likely to increase to 94.9 MT in 2018, World Association said.



Finished products are those which are obtained upon hot rolling/forging of semi-finished -- blooms, billets, slabs. These cover two broad categories, namely long products and flat products.



demand in the emerging and developing economies, including China, which accounts for 30 per cent of world total, is expected to grow by 4 per cent in 2017 and 4.9 per cent in 2018, World Association said.

