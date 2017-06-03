Steel prices see correction in May due to weak demand

prices have been rolled over for the month on the back of a muted demand and correction in international prices, coupled with a reduction in prices.

producers said the market was not conducive to increasing prices.

According to a recent report, prices of hot rolled coil (HRC), the benchmark for flat steel, corrected by around Rs 2,750 a tonne in May. HRC prices after the correction is around Rs Rs 36,000 a tonne.

However, the price correction was not a cause for worry yet, because prices had also been revised downwards. prices in the global market had come down from a high of $90 a tonne to $60 a tonne while private miners in Odisha were understood to have reduced prices by Rs 150-200 a tonne.

prices have also seen a sharp decline from $314 a tonne in mid-April to $170 a tonne in mid-May. and together account for 75-80 per cent of the input cost of

Despite the weakness in prices, the margins of companies would improve from the second quarter, Senior Vice-President Jayanta Roy said.

“The benefit of the decline in and costs would start flowing in from the second quarter and push gross contribution levels of blast furnace players higher by around Rs 2,000 a tonne over Q4 FY2017, assuming domestic prices remain at the prevailing level.”

However, Roy cautioned that unless domestic demand picked up, the industry prospects would remain challenging. “Chinese HRC prices have corrected 17 per cent since March, if the trend persists, then exports would not be that remunerative,” he pointed out.

Domestic mills had been heavily relying on exports to overcome the sluggish demand in the home market. After a gap of three years, became a net exporter of in FY17 with exports surging by more than 100 per cent.

“The global industry still suffers from significant overcapacity, which would limit the upward movement of international prices. In a period of subdued export realisations, the possibility of pushing higher volumes in the domestic market cannot be ruled out, thereby exerting pricing pressures in the domestic markets as well,” Roy added.

However, the domestic industry is protected by the imposition of the five-year anti-dumping duty on imports of hot-rolled and cold-rolled flat products. In the meantime, it would augur well for the industry if demand picked up by the push from the National Policy and the policy for providing preference to domestically manufactured iron and products in government procurement.

PRICE CORRECTION