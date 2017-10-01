Story in numbers: Power for all

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a free power scheme for poor households. The ‘Saubhagya’ scheme is expected to electrify all willing households, as substitution for kerosene, while bringing about improvement in education, health services, communication and public safety. The government claimed it would create more jobs and provide better quality of life. Total outlay to provide free electricity to all poor families is pegged at Rs 16,320 crore, which will be funded to a large extent (Rs 12,320 crore) by the Centre, the government said. The outlay for ...