Street signs: Hopes rekindle for bankers

HDFC Life said it was reconsidering the IPO proposal

HDFC Life said it was reconsidering the IPO proposal

Hopes rekindle for bankers Investment bankers were disappointed when two potentially large initial public offerings (IPOs) of Vodafone India and HDFC Life were called off, as the two firms were to merge with their listed peers. However, after the delay in regulator’s decision on its merger with Max Life, HDFC Life said it was reconsidering the IPO proposal. This has brought cheer among bankers, who are now waiting for an official invitation from the insurer to make an IPO pitch. “It is a large deal with good fees. We were disappointed when we heard the company ...

Pavan Burugula & Shrimi Choudhary