Stressed assets: Banks to send 23 of 28 large dud accounts to NCLT tomorrow

With just a day left for the December 13 RBI deadline to resolve the 28 large stressed accounts that the regulator had identified in its second list, are set to refer as many as 23 of them for insolvency proceedings.



In August, the Reserve had asked to either resolve 28 more large stressed accounts by December 13 (which is tomorrow) or refer them to the National Company Tribunal (NCLT) by December 31.



These 28 accounts together account for 40 per cent of the system wide bad loans or worth around Rs 4 trillion.Except for Anrak Aluminium, Jayaswal Neco Industries, Soma Enterprises and Jaiprakash Associates, all other accounts are going to the (for resolution)," a senior banker told PTI.Some of the large accounts which are likely to go to the includes Asian Color Coated Ispat, Castex Technologies, Coastal Projects, East Coast Energy, IVRCL, Orchid Pharma, SEL Manufacturing, Metallic, Steel, Visa Steel, Essar Projects, Jai Balaji Industries, Monnet Power, Nagarjuna Oil Refinery, and Wind World India.In the case of Anrak Aluminium, the lenders are looking for a one-time settlement, while for Soma Enterprises, the banker said the account is closer to resolution.For (its EPC business arm), the lenders are seeking the Reserve approval for a "deep restructuring", another banker said.The lenders have also sought RBI permission to extend the December 13 deadline for Videocon Industries, where they have huge exposure, said another banker."If the RBI gives us some extension for then it is fine, otherwise it will also have to go to NCLT," said the banker."For these accounts there is hardly any traction for us to do it in another 10-15 days," said a senior official from a state-runTill December 13, the lenders have the restructuring option under the S4A, SDR or 5/25 schemes.Many bankers said though they asked for extension on the December 13 deadline, they don't expect the RBI to oblige. Once these accounts pass the resolution deadline, will have to refer them to the in the next 18 days, that is December 31.will also have to make a provision of 50 per cent on these account by March 2018.It can be noted that of the 12 largest accounts that RBI had named in the June list, 11 of them are under These 12 accouts were worth a quarter of the over Rs 10 trillion dud loans in the system.