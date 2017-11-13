Stubble burning: This formula could have saved Delhi its smog menace





The unabated stubble burning, especially in Punjab and Haryana, estimated to be around 35 million tonnes, was banned by the National Green Tribunal in November 2015.



ALSO READ: Stubble burning effect: Haryana govt changes school timings due to smog

Stubble burning in North and North-west India has been cited as a major reason for dense smog and heavy in Delhi. A report in The Indian Express says that the burning of crop residue by farmers could have been averted if the Centre and states concerned had reached an agreement to share a proposed financial incentive package for farmers.The unabated stubble burning, especially in Punjab and Haryana, estimated to be around 35 million tonnes, was banned by the National Green Tribunal in November 2015.

Cleaner Air initiative, formed under the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and NITI Aayog (National Institution for Transforming India), had said farmers needed to be aided financially to stop the burning and shift to an alternative method of dealing with agriculture waste.

One such idea proposed was burning waste without the presence of oxygen in a brick-and-clay dome-like structure that would produce biochar, a carbon-rich residue containing high soil nutrients.



However, the initiative also noted that farmers must also be provided monetary aid to hire the labours required for the method. CII-NITI Aayog task force calculated this amount to be around Rs 1,500 cr in Punjab and other states concerned such as Rajasthan, Haryana and





ALSO READ: Delhi-NCR air quality worsens to 'severe' as stubble burning increases Last week, the Delhi High Court had said stubble burning was the "visible villain" behind severe air pollution, coupled with other contributory factors to the "grave" environmental situation in the national capital. Thick smog, mainly caused by stubble burning continued to envelop many parts of Punjab and neighbouring Haryana, which also changed school timings to 9 am to 3.30 pm till November 30.