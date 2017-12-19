Sugar stockholding limit scrapped to keep prices under control

-
India has scrapped limits on the quantity of sugar that traders can keep, a government statement said on Tuesday, indicating higher output in the year that began in October.
India, the world's top sugar consumer, had imposed inventory limits on traders in the 2016/17 season to keep prices under control as production fell after dry weather conditions cut cane output.
