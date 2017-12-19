JUST IN
Sugar stockholding limit scrapped to keep prices under control

India is one of the world's top sugar consumers

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

India has scrapped limits on the quantity of sugar that traders can keep, a government statement said on Tuesday, indicating higher output in the year that began in October.

India, the world's top sugar consumer, had imposed inventory limits on traders in the 2016/17 season to keep prices under control as production fell after dry weather conditions cut cane output.

 
First Published: Tue, December 19 2017. 17:46 IST

