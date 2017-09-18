Supplied 80% steel required for Sardar Sarovar Project: SAIL

State-owned SAIL on Sunday said it has supplied 80 per cent steel required for the construction of Sardar Sarovar Project, inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi.



"Once again partnering in one of the most prestigious and important national projects, Ltd (SAIL) has supplied 80 per cent steel required for construction of the Sardar Sarovar Project inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi today," the public sector firm said in a statement.



SAIL supplied around 85,000 tonnes of steel (TMT) for the entire Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL) project which comprises all the canals throughout which are connected to Narmada River and Dam, the statement said.The Sardar Sarovar project is the second largest concrete gravity dam (by volume) and has the world's third largest spillway discharging capacity.The is a gravity dam built on Narmada river near Navagam, Gujarat, which will benefit four states -- Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, the company said.A part of the Narmada Valley Project, it will help in irrigation and electrical power supply.The company said it is a part of a large hydraulic engineering project, involving the construction of a series of large irrigation and hydroelectric multi-purpose dams on the Narmada river.One of the 30 dams planned on river Narmada, (SSD) is the largest structure to be built."The project will irrigate more than 18,000 m2 (190,000 sq ft), most of it in drought prone areas of Kutch and Saurashtra. The total installed capacity of the power facilities is 1,450 MW," the steel major said.