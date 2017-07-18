Supply of jute bags not at alarming level: Jute Commissioner's office

The office of the Commissioner has allayed fears on the supply position of sacking bags, stating that it is not alarming.

Data provided by their office says between May 23 and June 30 this year, orders for 399,970 bales of bags were placed. Of which, 343,181 were inspected and 292,914 bales have been dispatched. Similarly, between July 3 and July 31, the ordered quantity was 193,664 bales, out of which 25,625 bales were inspected and 5,980 dispatched. The weight of each bale is 290 kg.

The Punjab government, the biggest indenter, has planned to procure 0.92 million bales of bags in the current for packing food grains.

"It is a fact that there has been some delay by 10 days or so in making payments to the mills. This delay is due to the exercise for updating the software modules compatible with GST (goods and services tax). The whole situation has been done in consultation with IJMA (Indian Mills Association)," Dipankar Mahto, Deputy Commissioner said.