TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

CPI-M to 'hang' Modi over failure of demonetisation
Business Standard

Supreme Court rejects PIL against I-T exemptions to political funding

The bench said that the action didn't violate the related provisions of the Income Tax Act

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A view of Supreme Court of India building in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
A view of Supreme Court of India building in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a PIL challenging income tax exemptions granted to donations made to political parties.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud said that the decision to grant IT exemptions is an "executive" action and did not violate any constitutional provision.

The bench said that the action didn't violate the related provisions of the Income Tax Act, the Representation of People Act and the court cannot intervene in it.

Advocate M L Sharma, who had filed the PIL in personal capacity, had alleged that political parties have been granted IT exemptions in violation of constitutional schemes as this is not available to a common man.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Supreme Court rejects PIL against I-T exemptions to political funding

The bench said that the action didn't violate the related provisions of the Income Tax Act

The bench said that the action didn't violate the related provisions of the Income Tax Act
The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a PIL challenging income tax exemptions granted to donations made to political parties.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud said that the decision to grant IT exemptions is an "executive" action and did not violate any constitutional provision.

The bench said that the action didn't violate the related provisions of the Income Tax Act, the Representation of People Act and the court cannot intervene in it.

Advocate M L Sharma, who had filed the PIL in personal capacity, had alleged that political parties have been granted IT exemptions in violation of constitutional schemes as this is not available to a common man.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Supreme Court rejects PIL against I-T exemptions to political funding

The bench said that the action didn't violate the related provisions of the Income Tax Act

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a PIL challenging income tax exemptions granted to donations made to political parties.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud said that the decision to grant IT exemptions is an "executive" action and did not violate any constitutional provision.

The bench said that the action didn't violate the related provisions of the Income Tax Act, the Representation of People Act and the court cannot intervene in it.

Advocate M L Sharma, who had filed the PIL in personal capacity, had alleged that political parties have been granted IT exemptions in violation of constitutional schemes as this is not available to a common man.

image
Business Standard
177 22