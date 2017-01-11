Supreme Court rejects PIL against I-T exemptions to political funding

The Supreme Court
on Wednesday dismissed a PIL
challenging income tax exemptions granted to donations made to political parties.
A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar
and Justice D Y Chandrachud
said that the decision to grant IT exemptions is an "executive" action and did not violate any constitutional provision.
The bench said that the action didn't violate the related provisions of the Income Tax Act, the Representation of People Act and the court cannot intervene in it.
Advocate M L Sharma, who had filed the PIL
in personal capacity, had alleged that political parties have been granted IT exemptions in violation of constitutional schemes as this is not available to a common man.
