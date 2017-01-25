Surajkund Mela to have multiple POS machines; give cashless economy a boost

In the coming Surajkund Mela, scheduled to be held in Faridabad from February 1 to 15, will be promoted.

Haryana Tourism Minister Ram Bilas Sharma, who reviewed the preparations being made for the mega event on Tuesday, said after demonetisation, it would be the first big international level event to be organised this year.



The minister asserted that priority would be given to online payments, mobile apps and internet banking system for sale of entry tickets and every other transaction in the 31st International crafts fair.

Sharma urged people to adopt digital payment systems for shopping in the Mela as an adequate number of Point of Sale (POS) machines would be made available at the venue, an official release said in Chandigarh.

Sharma said free entry would be allowed to girl students, freedom fighters and war widows. Besides, 50 per cent discount would be given to college students and senior citizens for the entry ticket.

He said Egypt would be partner country and Jharkhand would be the theme state in the crafts Mela, where more than 1,000 stalls would be set up this year.

Union Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma would grace the inaugural function of the Mela, he added.

Elaborate security measures would be adopted and CCTV cameras would be installed at all points, he added.

Under the Swarna Jayanti Celebrations of Haryana this year, school students would showcase their talent in the Mela through painting and rangoli competitions.

Sharma said chief ministers of Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh along with various others, including from the sports and the film industry will take part in the event.