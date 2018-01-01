Surat textile industry still under subdued capacity utilisation

While it may have played a crucial role in helping the ruling (BJP) win in the recently concluded state assembly elections in Gujarat, the Surat-based textile industry is still reeling from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) impact.

According to industry sources, especially in weaving and trading sector, capacity utilisation at most of the power loom and trading units is still down by 50 per cent or less. While the spinning units are still finding takers in the knitting industry, which is doing better due to the winter season, the latter verticals in the textile chain such as weaving and trading are still finding business unsustainable, especially among smaller players.

As against a 40 million metres per day of production in the Rs 500 billion synthetic textile hub of Surat, the current production is down to 2.5 million metres per day. Similarly in the weaving sector, as against a Rs 600 million daily turnover in the pre-GST era, the same is still down by 50 per cent, said Ashish Gujarati, president of Pandesara Weavers' Association.

Moreover, power looms continue to shut shop with roughly 250-300 looms being continually discarded as scrap daily, albeit at a slower pace than in October.

Further, there are still several traders and weavers who are yet to register and come under the tax net.

"The smaller traders are still hit. The matter is not just about the five per cent GST that the traders have to pay. It is the additional costs of hiring accountants and investing in technology that is hitting the smaller traders' pockets. This has led to a 50 per cent decline in business," said Hitesh Sanklecha, one of the traders leading the demands on changes in GST in the textile trading industry.

In normal circumstances, there are 650,000 power looms, 150-200 wholesale textile markets, 20,000 manufacturers including 10,000 weavers, 75,000 traders, 450 processing units, and 50,000-60,000 embroidery machines in the Rs 500 billion synthetic textile hub of

According to Sanklecha, at least three different industry associations including silk weavers and textile processors have made representations to the Centre for relief from impact of GST on businesses.

The decline in business as an impact of GST especially accentuated in the months of September and October when the industry apparently receives peak festive season orders.

The peak Diwali season dispatch this year was only 15 per cent of normal in October.

As against a typical Rs 100-120 billion worth of business during Diwali through dispatch of 1,500 trucks daily for a fortnight, the same was down to mere 15-20 per cent.

"This was the first time we saw such a Diwali this year. In the last fortnight or so which sees peak of Diwali dispatches, business was down by 15-20 per cent of a typical season," Tarachand Kasat of the Surat-based GST Sangharsh Samiti and a leading textile trader told Business Standard.