Surf internet in air: Telecom Commission approves in-flight mobile services

Telecom Commission also approved regulator Trai's recommendations on internet telephony

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock

The Telecom Commission, headed by Aruna Sundararajan, on Tuesday gave its approval to a proposal that will pave the way for mobile call and data/internet services to passengers on domestic and international flights, with certain riders, reported the Press Trust of India. At a meeting held today, the Telecom Commission, the highest decision-making body of the telecom department, also approved the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (Trai's) recommendations on internet telephony.

According to the telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan, the commission also gave its nod to the creation of an ombudsman for dealing with telecom grievances.

The ombudsman will be set up under Trai and will require an amendment to the Trai Act.

Nearly 10 million grievances are received per quarter in the telecom sector, she said adding the new mechanism of the ombudsman will lead to a better and satisfactory consumer grievance redressal system.
First Published: Tue, May 01 2018. 14:34 IST

