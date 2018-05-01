Surf internet in air: Telecom Commission approves in-flight mobile services

The Commission, headed by Aruna Sundararajan, on Tuesday gave its approval to a proposal that will pave the way for mobile call and data/internet services to passengers on domestic and international flights, with certain riders, reported the Press Trust of India. At a meeting held today, the Commission, the highest decision-making body of the department, also approved the Regulatory Authority of India’s (Trai's) recommendations on internet telephony. According to the secretary Aruna Sundararajan, the commission also gave its nod to the creation of an ombudsman for dealing with grievances.

The ombudsman will be set up under and will require an amendment to the Act.

Nearly 10 million grievances are received per quarter in the sector, she said adding the new mechanism of the ombudsman will lead to a better and satisfactory consumer grievance redressal system.