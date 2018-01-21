Swachh Bharat: Maharashtra constructs most toilets; BJP-ruled states shine

has constructed the maximum number of individual household toilets under the Centre's flagship (Urban) scheme, followed by and Madhya Pradesh, according to official data. Till November last year, as many as 42.72 lakh household toilets have been constructed against the target of 66.42 lakh, recording an achievement of nearly 64 per cent. The government lauched in October 2, 2014 with an aim of eliminating open defecation, manual scavenging and scientific management of municipal waste by October 2, 2019. The Centre is focusing on construction of toilets to make the cities open defecation free by 2019. Till November last year, constructed 6.33 lakh individual household toilets, while built 5.60 lakh and 4.93 lakh.

The BJP is in power in these states. According to revised guidelines in Ocotber last year, the states have to contribute a minimum of Rs 2,667 towards individual toilets to match the central share of Rs 4,000 per beneficiary. For north eastern and states, the central share is Rs 10,800 for construction of each household toilet and state's share is Rs 1,200 per beneficiary. For UTs with an elected government, the Centre will contribute Rs 4000, while the UTs share will be Rs 1,333 per beneficiary. For UTs without an elected government, the Centre will contribute 100 per cent funding of Rs Rs 5,333 per household toilets. According to the ministry data, could construct 4.29 lakh household toilets, 2.97 lakh, 2.80 lakh, 2.64 lakh, 2.29 lakh, 2.28 lakh and 2.03 lakh, could construct only 184 household toilets, 384, 361, 471, 671 and 817. also consructed the maximum number of community and public toilets (no. of seats) with figures nearly touching 1 lakh, followed by 22,350; 17,205; 17,083 and 17,008.