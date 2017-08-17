Taiwan eyes bigger share of Indian machine tools imports

Taiwan, a global hub for precision tools manufacturing, is gearing for a larger share of the Indian market, which is dominated by cheaper, low precision imports from China. The Taiwanese government has asked manufacturers and traders to focus on the industry as part of bilateral trade with India. It had also discussed the issue with the Indian government, a Taiwanese diplomat said. More Taiwanese companies were partnering Indian ones and talks were advancing regarding investments in manufacturing plants in and around Bengaluru and Hyderabad, Hung Yang, executive ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?