Taiwan eyes bigger share of Indian machine tools imports

Taiwan, a global hub for precision tools manufacturing, is gearing for a larger share of the Indian market, which is dominated by cheaper, low precision imports from China. The Taiwanese government has asked manufacturers and traders to focus on the industry as part of bilateral trade with India. It had also discussed the issue with the Indian government, a Taiwanese diplomat said. More Taiwanese companies were partnering Indian ones and talks were advancing regarding investments in manufacturing plants in and around Bengaluru and Hyderabad, Hung Yang, executive ...