Take action against cow vigilantes: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister has asked state governments to take strict action against ‘cow vigilantes’ and sought the support of parties in tackling communal violence in the name of

At an all-party meeting on Sunday, a day before the beginning of the of Parliament, the PM asked the political class to come together against those seeking an escape route by dubbing action against as a political conspiracy. The PM didn’t mention any political parties, but the Lalu Prasad-led and the Trinamool have, in recent months, accused the Modi government of political vendetta, with central investigating agencies lodging cases against their leaders. In a related development, member in a letter to the PM implored him not to allow dilution of the Prevention of Act. Amendment to the Act is slated to come up in the during the session. Swamy flagged the intent to delete certain clauses of the Bill that have proved to be “very effective in prosecuting offences”.

During the monsoon session, which will end on August 11, the would raise issues of and cow vigilantism, political vendetta in the name of curbing corruption, impact of demonetisation, the goods and services tax roll-out and agrarian crisis. The also plans to demand a discussion on internal security, raise the lapses that led to the terror attack on and the India- military stand-off in

Communist Party of India (Marxist) chief Sitaram Yechury expressed concern that this was “probably the shortest in India’s parliamentary history, with only 14 non-Friday working days for consideration of legislative business.” The Left parties have urged the government to take up the women’s reservation Bill that has been pending for more than a decade.

The Trinamool boycotted the meeting. Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad, Nationalist Party chief Sharad Pawar, Mulayam Singh Yadav of Samajwadi Party, Farooq Abdullah of National Conference and Communist Party of India’s D Raja, among others, attended the meeting.

