Take action against cow vigilantes: PM Narendra Modi

During monsoon session, the opposition would raise issues of mob lynchings and cow vigilantism

Archis Mohan  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked state governments to take strict action against ‘cow vigilantes’ and sought the support of Opposition parties in tackling communal violence in the name of cow protection.

At an all-party meeting on Sunday, a day before the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament, the PM asked the political class to come together against those seeking an escape route by dubbing action against corruption as a political conspiracy. The PM didn’t mention any political parties, but the Lalu Prasad-led Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Trinamool Congress have, in recent months, accused the Modi government of political vendetta, with central investigating agencies lodging corruption cases against their leaders. In a related development, Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy in a letter to the PM implored him not to allow dilution of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Amendment to the Act is slated to come up in the Rajya Sabha during the session. Swamy flagged the intent to delete certain clauses of the Bill that have proved to be “very effective in prosecuting corruption offences”. 

During the monsoon session, which will end on August 11, the Opposition would raise issues of mob lynchings and cow vigilantism, political vendetta in the name of curbing corruption, impact of demonetisation, the goods and services tax roll-out and agrarian crisis. The Opposition also plans to demand a discussion on internal security, raise the security lapses that led to the terror attack on Amarnath Yatra pilgrims and the India-China military stand-off in Doklam. 

Communist Party of India (Marxist) chief Sitaram Yechury expressed concern that this was “probably the shortest monsoon session in India’s parliamentary history, with only 14 non-Friday working days for consideration of legislative business.” The Left parties have urged the government to take up the women’s reservation Bill that has been pending for more than a decade.

The Trinamool Congress boycotted the meeting. Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Mulayam Singh Yadav of Samajwadi Party, Farooq Abdullah of National Conference and Communist Party of India’s D Raja, among others, attended the meeting.
 
Agenda for monsoon session

A list of some important Bills that would be discussed during the July 17-August 11 session

Bills for introduction, consideration and passing

Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill

Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2017

State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill

Central Goods and Services Tax (Extension to Jammu and Kashmir) Bill

Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Extension to Jammu and Kashmir) Bill

Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property Amendment Bill

Consumer Protection Bill, 2017

National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill

Labour Code on wages

Bills pending in Lok Sabha

Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2016

Indian Institute of Management Bill, 2017

Right of Children Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017

Bills pending in Rajya Sabha

Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2016 (already passed by LS)

Whistle Blowers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2015 (already passed by LS)

Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013

Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2016 (already passed by LS)

Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty Third Amendment) Bill, 2017 (already passed by LS)

Financial business

Supplementary Demands for Grants (including Railways) for 2017-18

Bills for withdrawal

Lok Sabha: Consumer Protection Bill, 2015

Rajya Sabha: North-Eastern Council (Amendment) Bill, 2013 and Participation of Workers in Management Bill, 1990

Source: Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs

