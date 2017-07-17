Take action against cow vigilantes: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
has asked state governments to take strict action against ‘cow vigilantes’ and sought the support of Opposition
parties in tackling communal violence in the name of cow protection.
At an all-party meeting on Sunday, a day before the beginning of the monsoon session
of Parliament, the PM asked the political class to come together against those seeking an escape route by dubbing action against corruption
as a political conspiracy. The PM didn’t mention any political parties, but the Lalu Prasad-led Rashtriya Janata Dal
and the Trinamool Congress
have, in recent months, accused the Modi government of political vendetta, with central investigating agencies lodging corruption
cases against their leaders. In a related development, Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha
member Subramanian Swamy
in a letter to the PM implored him not to allow dilution of the Prevention of Corruption
Act. Amendment to the Act is slated to come up in the Rajya Sabha
during the session. Swamy flagged the intent to delete certain clauses of the Bill that have proved to be “very effective in prosecuting corruption
offences”.
During the monsoon session, which will end on August 11, the Opposition
would raise issues of mob lynchings
and cow vigilantism, political vendetta in the name of curbing corruption, impact of demonetisation, the goods and services tax roll-out and agrarian crisis. The Opposition
also plans to demand a discussion on internal security, raise the security
lapses that led to the terror attack on Amarnath Yatra pilgrims
and the India-China
military stand-off in Doklam.
Communist Party of India (Marxist) chief Sitaram Yechury expressed concern that this was “probably the shortest monsoon session
in India’s parliamentary history, with only 14 non-Friday working days for consideration of legislative business.” The Left parties have urged the government to take up the women’s reservation Bill that has been pending for more than a decade.
The Trinamool Congress
boycotted the meeting. Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad, Nationalist Congress
Party chief Sharad Pawar, Mulayam Singh Yadav of Samajwadi Party, Farooq Abdullah of National Conference and Communist Party of India’s D Raja, among others, attended the meeting.
Agenda for monsoon session
A list of some important Bills that would be discussed during the July 17-August 11 session
Bills for introduction, consideration and passing
Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill
Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2017
State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill
Central Goods and Services Tax (Extension to Jammu and Kashmir) Bill
Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Extension to Jammu and Kashmir) Bill
Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property Amendment Bill
Consumer Protection Bill, 2017
National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill
Labour Code on wages
Bills pending in Lok Sabha
Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2016
Indian Institute of Management Bill, 2017
Right of Children Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017
Bills pending in Rajya Sabha
Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2016 (already passed by LS)
Whistle Blowers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2015 (already passed by LS)
Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2016 (already passed by LS)
Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty Third Amendment) Bill, 2017 (already passed by LS)
Financial business
Supplementary Demands for Grants (including Railways) for 2017-18
Bills for withdrawal
Lok Sabha: Consumer Protection Bill, 2015
Rajya Sabha: North-Eastern Council (Amendment) Bill, 2013 and Participation of Workers in Management Bill, 1990
Source: Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
