Tamil film industry might have lost Rs 1.5-2 bn in a month, say experts

Almost 30 films scheduled to be released in the month of March are stuck. The film industry is estimated to have lost around Rs 1.5-2 billion as there were no new releases for a month owing to the tussle between the film producers and the Digital Service Producers (DSPs), who digitally provide the movies to the theatres, over the Virtual Print Fee (VPF).

The worst is yet to come, as the summer season has started without a single new movie being released and there are larger movies including Rajinikanth's political drama 'Kaala' expected to hit in April, say industry experts. The Film Producers Council (TFPC) is now in talks with the theatre owners, putting out a set of demands including that the VPF has to be paid by the theatres while the producers may pay half of the fee for the first couple of years alone.

The movies stuck with the turmoil include Irumbuthirai - in which TFPC President Vishal is in the lead role - which was expected to be released before Good Friday at the end of March.

The TFPC, along with the producers in the other major south Indian language industries, has earlier sought the DSPs including Qube Cinema and UFO to reduce the VPF by 25 per cent from the Rs 22,500 per theatre per picture and the smaller packages of the VPF. The DSPs, after a few meetings with the producers, has agreed to reduce the rate to Rs 14,000 per film per theatre and also bring down the rates the weekly payment model and a Rs 325 per show package.

The film producers from Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam industry went back to normal operations later. The film producers continue to the strike and have raised demand that the theatres should bear the VPF, and as a support in the initial stage would share 50 per cent of the amount for the first two years.

A veteran film producer and theatre owner, on condition of anonymity, said that the film producers had a discussion with the theatre owners two days back, but there was no breakthrough.

The theatre owners are of the view that world over, there has been no practice of theatre owner paying VPF for the films to the movies distributed through DSPs and it does not want to set a precedent, even if it could be financially viable for them. Besides, the film producers stand to gain by digitising films, considering that it would require Rs 60,000 per print for a celluloid copy of a movie.

"Those days (celluloid films) we were not able to see immediately what has been captured in the film and there were instances when we had to fly back to the overseas location for a re-shoot if the print did not come out well. Digital has helped to save all those costs," he said.

Another issue raised by the producers is that while as per the regulation the theatre should own the projector, the e-projectors are owned by the DSPs. Theatre owners say that some of them have moved to their own e-projectors, but by DSPs owning it, it would help the theatres to switch to updated technology faster.

Nadu has around 1050 theatres at present, as compared to 1,200 ten years back. However, the movies released a decade ago were 15 a year, but it has moved up to around 280 now, say industry sources.

The demand by the TFPC could also become detrimental, considering that the theatre owners might be reluctant to pay the small producers for their short living movies, while they may go for the big budget, top star movies which may occupy the theatres for a longer term.

"The success ratio of a movie in Tamil, in my several decades of experience, is one out of 20 and the others may stand to lose the theatre money if such an arrangement comes in," said a theatre owner.

"This is going to hit the film industry very badly. It is already losing around Rs 50-70 million a day and there is no future for the industry if this is going to continue," said Sreedhar Pillai, an expert who closely tracks the film industry. The income other than the ticket prices for the theatres has also taken a hit and there are no takers for the other language movies which are currently running in the Chennai screens, he averred.

The loss could even double during the summer season, which is one of the best seasons along with Pongal and Diwali, said another industry source.

There have been no talks between the film producers and the DSPs after a couple of meetings happened in February, said Senthil Kumar, co-founder if Qube Cinema, one of the major DSPs in the country. He said that the DSP industry could have met a loss of around Rs 20-30 million during the month.

The Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) has demanded the state government to pitch in. However, the outdoor shootings of many movies are going on at present, said sources.