Tamil Nadu Budget 2018-19: State expects revenue deficit of Rs 183.70 bn

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister O said the state’s total Receipts (TRR) had been projected at Rs 1558.25 billion in the revised estimates 2017-18, the expenditure was estimated to be Rs 1,741.95 billion, leaving the deficit at Rs 183.70 billion. The state, which had been opposing the goods and services tax (GST) earlier, is now saying that the Centre's new reform is helping it. In his budget speech, said the Union Government would compensate the states for any loss of revenues on account of the implementation, for the first five years. During the period from July 2017 to February 2018, the state had received Rs 6.32 billion as compensation from the Centre. "I am confident that our state will gain from in due course, since the gap between the projected with 14 per cent growth rate and actual has been shrinking considerably over these eight months," said Paneerselvam. He added the pace of economic growth in the state had picked up in 2017-18 and would continue to improve in 2018-19. The Gross State Domestic Product of in the real terms is expected to grow at 8.03 per cent in 2017-18. As the economic outlook of the state is favourable, the sustained investments made by the government in the primary sector and the measures taken for invigorating industrial investments in the state could drive the economic growth further to surpass nine per cent in 2018-19, said Paneerselvam. Even as presented the state Budget, Opposition members appeared in black shirts, protesting the state government’s laxity in pushing the Centre to set up the Cauvery Management Board. The expenditure during 2018-19 is estimated at Rs 1.93742 trillion, up by 11.22 per cent over revised estimate of 2017-18 mainly due to pensions and other retirement benefits. The Budget document shows allocation for salaries is Rs 521.71 billion and the for pensions and other retirement benefits is Rs 25,362 crore in Budget Estimates for 2018-19. There has been a substantial increase in salaries and pension components in the Revised Estimates for 2017-18 and the Budget Estimates for 2018-19, owing to the implementation fo the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. Annual deficit of has been growing by 20 per cent in the past four years and the income through liquor, excise, registration and motor vehicles tax has been stagnant. S Mahalingam, chairman of economic affairs and sub-committee of CII Southern Region, and Abdul Majeed, partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, wrote in a column that Tamil Nadu’s current share in India’s GDP was about 8 per cent, making it one of the leaders. The question now was whether could continue to be a leading state with this type of financial management.

They added, if one looked at both the inflows and outflows in the budget, there was a potential bonanza that might come to the help of the state in its revenues from GST, as it is not just a manufacturing but also a major consuming state.

However, the gains from this will be taken away from the impact of the 7th Pay Commission award, expected to be of the order of Rs 147.19 billion. has to move towards the elimination of its deficit and that could come about mainly through improving inflow.

This is the first Budget of the government after last year's merger of the two factions of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) – one each led by and Chief Minister K Palaniswami. Earlier, the ruling party had split into three after the demise of AIADMK supermo and former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. But two of the camps came together last August, and eased out the third faction – jailed leader V K Sasikala and her kin, including her nephew T T V Dhinakaran – from the party.