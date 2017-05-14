Tamil Nadu CM asks Centre to expedite approval for Rs 85k-cr Chennai metro

Chief Minister Edappadi K has sought the central government's approval for its proposed Rs 85,047-crore rail project at the earliest, in order to improve the mobility solutions in Chennai. The first underground stretch of the Chennai Rail, for a stretch of 7.4 kilometre, was inaugurated in Chennai on Sunday.

During the inaugural function, mentioned that the state government had signed an agreement earlier to prepare a feasibility report and detailed project report to further increase the rail infrastructure to 107.55 kilometre in three lines.

The state government has agreed to develop these three lines at a cost of Rs 85,047 crore. Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has mentioned the project in its document in 2016-17, for extending financial support. The project has been submitted to the central government for approval.

"I would request the Union minister for urban development to expedite the process for the approval of the project," he said.

The chief minister said that in the ongoing Phase-I of the rail project, almost 34.3 kilometre of the total 36.4 kilometre underground lines have already been completed and the remainder would be completed by the end of this year. The underground tunnel between Chinnamalai to Vannarappettai would be completed by mid 2018, thus completing the entire Phase-I of the project.

With the launch of the new stretch on Sunday, almost 28 kilometre of the total 45 kilometre of Phase-I of Rail has become operational, said Union Minister for Urban Development during the inauguration.

The underground stretch from Thirumangalam to Nehru Park was inaugurated on Sunday. At present, two other stretches, inaugurated by late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, are operational, one between Koyambedu bus terminus to Alandur and from Little Mount to Chennai Airport, both are elevated stretches. With the completion of Phase-I, around 7.75 lakh people can travel by Chennai Metro, he said. The Centre is working on various projects to reduce the consumption of traditional fuel, promoting commutation by way of bicycles, electric vehicles and alternate fuel, he added.

He also said that the central government would do everything possible for the development of the project. He added that the decision on the proposal for further expansion of rail would be issued shortly.

Naidu said that the government is bringing in a new rail policy for innovative financing and also bringing in transit-oriented development project.

The 45 kilometre first phase, with 32 stations, was originally estimated to cost Rs 14,600 crore. While the officials said it would have increased to Rs 20,000 crore over a period of time due to various reasons, including the delay in construction, the chief minister on Sunday said that the project's cost was coming to an estimated Rs 14,600 crore. Of the project cost, the central and state governments would contribute around 20 per cent each, while JICA would fund the rest.

Project work for the rail began in 2007. Phase-I is to have two corridors, a 23.1 kilometre stretch (Washermanpet to Airport) and another of 22 kilometre (Chennai Central to St Thomas Mount). Officials said that they hope the project would be completed by next year.

Naidu promises support to state government

Amid allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which rules the central government, is trying to interfere in politics with the split in the ruling party, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Naidu extended the Centre's support to the developmental projects of the state government.

"The central and state governments should work as a team to bring in development," he said. Praising the late chief minister and his cordial interactions with her for several years, he said that he would hope that the state government would work towards fulfilling the dreams of Jayalalithaa.

"I assure you that the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will extend full support to fulfill the dream of Jayalalithaa in Tamil Nadu," he told