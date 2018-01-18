Tamil Nadu govt to come out with Aerospace & Defence policy: Palaniswami

The government is in the process of coming out with an exclusive Speaking at a meeting organised by the Defence Ministry, Chief Minister on Thursday said that the policy's objective is to achieve a 30 per cent share of the defence sector in India and creating high-end employment opportunities for around 100,000 people in the state. The development of at Sriperumbudur is one such initiative to start with. The is being set up in 250 acres in the first phase which will be expanded to 500 acres in the next phase. This Park will house at least 50 aerospace or Defence companies forming a strong base for supporting large OEMs (original equipment manufacturers). The area of (Maintenance Repair Overhauling) activities is equally important. "Hence, we are focusing on establishing an MRO complex in Chennai, which will emerge as the preferred MRO destination. We welcome and encourage MRO operators to set up their shops in any part of Tamil Nadu," said the Chief Minister.

Tamil Nadu's proposed Advanced Computing and Design Engineering Centre (ACDEC) is coming up in 500,000 sq.ft. at an estimated cost of Rs 1.8 billion. The state is also planning to set up a multi-floor manufacturing complex in Chennai Aerospace and Defence Park.

The Palaniswami said that the should come forward to take up large projects and programmes from Defence forces, DRDO, ISRO and other Central Defence PSUs. The state government will readily support such moves, he said.

The Chief Minister urged the Defence Minister to consider establishing a manufacturing facility by HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) for Light Combat Aircrafts and Helicopters in at any suitable location.

He suggested that HAL may set up their base in which is centrally located and has a large Land Bank.

Palaniswami also requested the Defence Minister to set up a Military MRO base in in is one of the states having a very large number of medium and small scale industries in the country.

The government will assist all possible investors and vendors in getting land, other facilities, the supply of power and single window clearance, assured the Chief Minister.

The government has recently enacted an Act for ease of doing business in the state.