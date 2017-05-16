Tamil Nadu IT employees' body seeks govt help on layoffs in IT firms

While Nasscom has denied large-scale layoffs in the IT industry, the NDLF IT Employees Wing is planning a demonstration in Chennai against the alleged job cuts

New Democratic Labour Front (NDLF) IT Employees Wing, a union working for the IT employees in the State, has sought the State government's intervention on the in the

The organisation alleged that the IT companies are earning large profits using subsidised land, tax exemptions, and non-stop power supply affecting the public exchequer and are now laying off employees.

It may be noted that industry body has denied any large-scale layoffs of employees, as claimed by these unions.

"For the past three months these companies are forcing their employees to resign without any intervention from government officials," alleged a representation submitted by the organisation.

"Therefore, at this juncture, as the custodian of welfare of Tamil Nadu labourers, we call on you to directly intervene in the ongoing forceful resignations in IT companies, and Wipro," it added. It also requested the government to arrange a tripartite meeting between the management, government officials and the IT employees' union in order to settle the termination disputes and urged the government to conduct an enquiry with the employees laid off during the past three months.

The union is planning to hold a demonstration in Chennai against the alleged in these firms on May 18.