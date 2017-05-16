TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

HSBC report on investment growth: Pace of revival to be gradual for few yrs
Business Standard

Tamil Nadu IT employees' body seeks govt help on layoffs in IT firms

Union claims IT companies earn huge profits using subsidised land, tax sops, non-stop power supply

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

job, job loss, layoff, IT industry, fire, employee, work
While Nasscom has denied large-scale layoffs in the IT industry, the NDLF IT Employees Wing is planning a demonstration in Chennai against the alleged job cuts 

New Democratic Labour Front (NDLF) IT Employees Wing, a union working for the IT employees in the State, has sought the State government's intervention on the job cuts in the IT industry.

The organisation alleged that the IT companies are earning large profits using subsidised land, tax exemptions, and non-stop power supply affecting the public exchequer and are now laying off employees.

It may be noted that industry body Nasscom has denied any large-scale layoffs of employees, as claimed by these unions.

"For the past three months these companies are forcing their employees to resign without any intervention from government officials," alleged a representation submitted by the organisation.

"Therefore, at this juncture, as the custodian of welfare of Tamil Nadu labourers, we call on you to directly intervene in the ongoing forceful resignations in IT companies, Cognizant Technical Solutions and Wipro," it added. It also requested the government to arrange a tripartite meeting between the management, government officials and the IT employees' union in order to settle the termination disputes and urged the government to conduct an enquiry with the employees laid off during the past three months.

The union is planning to hold a demonstration in Chennai against the alleged job cuts in these firms on May 18.

 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Tamil Nadu IT employees' body seeks govt help on layoffs in IT firms

Union claims IT companies earn huge profits using subsidised land, tax sops, non-stop power supply

New Democratic Labour Front (NDLF) IT Employees Wing, a union working for the IT employees in the State, has sought the State government's intervention in the alleged job cuts in various IT firms. The organisation alleged that the IT companies are earning large profits using the subsidised lands, tax exemptions, non stoppage power consumption affecting the public exchequer and are now laying off employees. It may be noted that the companies and the industry body Nasscom has denied any lay off of employees in massive scale, as alleged by these unions."For the past three months these companies are forcing their employees to resign without any intervention from the officials of Government," alleged a representation submitted by the organisation. "Therefore at this juncture as the custodian of welfare of labourers of Tamil Nadu, we call for you to directly intervene in the ongoing forceful resignations in IT companies Cognizant Technical Solutions and Wipro," it added. It also requested .. New Democratic Labour Front (NDLF) IT Employees Wing, a union working for the IT employees in the State, has sought the State government's intervention on the job cuts in the IT industry.

The organisation alleged that the IT companies are earning large profits using subsidised land, tax exemptions, and non-stop power supply affecting the public exchequer and are now laying off employees.

It may be noted that industry body Nasscom has denied any large-scale layoffs of employees, as claimed by these unions.

"For the past three months these companies are forcing their employees to resign without any intervention from government officials," alleged a representation submitted by the organisation.

"Therefore, at this juncture, as the custodian of welfare of Tamil Nadu labourers, we call on you to directly intervene in the ongoing forceful resignations in IT companies, Cognizant Technical Solutions and Wipro," it added. It also requested the government to arrange a tripartite meeting between the management, government officials and the IT employees' union in order to settle the termination disputes and urged the government to conduct an enquiry with the employees laid off during the past three months.

The union is planning to hold a demonstration in Chennai against the alleged job cuts in these firms on May 18.

  image
Business Standard
177 22

Tamil Nadu IT employees' body seeks govt help on layoffs in IT firms

Union claims IT companies earn huge profits using subsidised land, tax sops, non-stop power supply

New Democratic Labour Front (NDLF) IT Employees Wing, a union working for the IT employees in the State, has sought the State government's intervention on the job cuts in the IT industry.

The organisation alleged that the IT companies are earning large profits using subsidised land, tax exemptions, and non-stop power supply affecting the public exchequer and are now laying off employees.

It may be noted that industry body Nasscom has denied any large-scale layoffs of employees, as claimed by these unions.

"For the past three months these companies are forcing their employees to resign without any intervention from government officials," alleged a representation submitted by the organisation.

"Therefore, at this juncture, as the custodian of welfare of Tamil Nadu labourers, we call on you to directly intervene in the ongoing forceful resignations in IT companies, Cognizant Technical Solutions and Wipro," it added. It also requested the government to arrange a tripartite meeting between the management, government officials and the IT employees' union in order to settle the termination disputes and urged the government to conduct an enquiry with the employees laid off during the past three months.

The union is planning to hold a demonstration in Chennai against the alleged job cuts in these firms on May 18.

 

image
Business Standard
177 22