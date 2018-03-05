Tardy allocation of money to ministry for northeastern states

Call it lack of absorptive capacity of Northeastern states or willingness to spend, the actual allocation of money to the ministry of development of the north eastern region (DONER) always falls short of what was projected in the Budget, except for the past couple of years. The situation remained so in the second stint of the United Progressive Alliance government and in the first two years of the National Democrative Alliance government. Also, actual Allocation went down in the first year of both governments. It fell from Rs 18 billion in 2013-14 to Rs 17.2 billion in 2014-15, the first year of the NDA government. It reduced to Rs 13.9 billion in 2009-10, the first year of UPA II, from Rs 14.7 billion in 2008-09 (not given in chart).

Actual allocation remained more or less stagnant in 2011-12 and 2012-13, compared to the previous years. DONER, meant for the region comprising eight states, including the three, which went to polls recently, is a small ministry. Its allocation was only Rs 30 billion in 2018-19 ( Estimates).