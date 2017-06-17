Task force on employment to submit report next week

The Prime Minister's Office last month constituted the task force to suggest solutions for having timely and reliable employment data
for policy making.
The Prime Minister had directed to complete the task expeditiously so that policies on employment
can be formulated on the basis on credible data.
Asked whether the group will come out with any new employment
numbers, labour secretary M Sathiyavathy said, "The task force will only give recommendations on how we should go about the survey to reflect the actual employment
generation in the country."
"The quarterly report that is coming out of Labour Bureau ... the sample size is very small. It covers only eight sectors. It is an enterprise-based survey covering about 10,600 enterprises. The biggest challenge is that this survey covers those enterprises that have more than 10 people," she said. She claimed that 98.5 per cent of enterprises in India
have less than 10 employees, which are not covered under the survey.
After the global financial crisis in 2008, the Labour Bureau had started a quarterly survey of employment
in eight sectors including textiles and information technology to gauge the impact of slowdown on jobs.
Besides, the Statistics Ministry also comes out with quinquennial employment
survey. The ministry has recently started work on new employment
survey from April and is expected to release the results of labour force from December 2018.
