Tax lawyers hope for a quiet and less 'revolutionary' 2018

We hope there are fewer reforms and more holidays for our tax department lawyers, said the executive chairman of a legal firm

Income tax

Rapid policy changes during 2017 kept tax lawyers on their toes with the Income Tax Act alone seeing several amendments during the year. Add to this, the pressure from the newly introduced Goods and Services Tax, many lawyers ended up working even on holidays. They are hoping 2018 would be less ‘revolutionary’. Speaking about the hectic schedule of tax lawyers over the last year or so, the executive chairman of a legal firm said on the sidelines of a CII event, “We hope there are fewer reforms and more holidays for our tax department lawyers.”
First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 22:39 IST

