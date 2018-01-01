Tax lawyers hope for a quiet and less 'revolutionary' 2018

Rapid policy changes during 2017 kept lawyers on their toes with the Income Act alone seeing several amendments during the year. Add to this, the pressure from the newly introduced Goods and Services Tax, many lawyers ended up working even on holidays. They are hoping 2018 would be less ‘revolutionary’. Speaking about the hectic schedule of lawyers over the last year or so, the executive chairman of a legal firm said on the sidelines of a CII event, “We hope there are fewer reforms and more holidays for our department lawyers.”