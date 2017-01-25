Tax on cash transactions will make digital payments cost effective: Naidu

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who is heading a committee on boosting digital payments, tells Indivjal Dhasmana that he never did a flip-flop on demonetisation, but only put pressure on and bankers to ease the sufferings of the common man after scrapping of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. Naidu, who submitted a report on to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says have to be cost-effective vis-a-vis cash to encourage people to use them. Edited excerpts:

No, that was not the case. I, in fact, put pressure on the Reserve Bank of India and banks. Immediately after demonetisation, the common man suffered and I wanted to reduce that suffering. I had expressed displeasure to the and bankers for the way they were responding to the suffering. I was always inclined towards the (demonetisation) policy. The first statement supporting was given by me. When I was in the opposition, I had raised the issue of of high-value currency notes.Those pains were over in 60 days. Every day, I monitor. It's normal now.These sufferings are over in and more or less the situation has normalised in the country as well.There are some problems, but by and large, sufferings have been reduced.of old Rs 500 and 1,000 currency notes would itself acts towards these reforms. Distributing currencies in these high-value notes was very easy during elections. Now, it is difficult in small denomination notes. It is difficult to distribute the money through mobile currency, as it is traceable. Once political corruption is reduced, corruption in other spheres would also be reduced.I don't mind discussing these reforms with everyone.You have to understand that will curb generation of future black money. In future, all transactions will be done digitally, according to me. It is the best achievement.Ours is a comprehensive report on digitalisation. For instance, your finger will act as a bank, it would be Aadhaar-based. A merchant having a needs only a device that costs only Rs 2,000. The consumer need not have anything. He is to remember only his bank's name, number. He can go with authentication and do transactions.We are making a clear recommendation that digital currency should be cost effective than cash currency. If physical currency is cost effective than digital currency, nobody would shift to the latter. We have to create that environment to promote digital transactions.If necessary, we have to levy some tax above a threshold.Let us see how does the government respond.How does this matter if it is a financial package instead of the special status. All the benefits that I could have got from the special category status are being extended through financial package. That is why I have accepted that.It will be a green field capital. Earlier I had built a brown field city Cyberabad. When IT sector came to earlier, it was all body shopping. I kept on telling people that they should go for products. IT players may be there in the new capital, but a few ones. Now, there are some more areas like fintech, cyber security, data analytics, higher level of mathematical application. I am looking at them.