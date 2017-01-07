Tax recovery from Swedish majors in payment dispute put on hold

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has suspended of from whose disputes are being resolved through the Mutual Agreement Procedure (MAP) route, a move that will help in mitigating the hardship faced by such firms operating in India.

According to the guidance note, the demand will be kept in abeyance for two years if the furnish a bank guarantee of the disputed amount to the income authorities in India. Around a dozen large including H&M, Volvo, Oriflame Holding, are operating in and several of them are locked in disputes with I-T authorities.

“Considering the hardship faced by the taxpayers during the pendency of MAP, as well as for efficient management of collection of revenue, the competent authorities of and Sweden have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding suspension of collection of taxes during the pendency of MAP,” the instruction said.

Under the MoU, the collection of outstanding taxes, in case of a taxpayer whose case is pending in MAP, would be kept in abeyance for a period of two years (extendable to a maximum period of five years through mutual agreement between the Competent Authorities of and Sweden) subject to furnishing of a bank guarantee of an amount equal to the amount of under dispute and interest accruing thereon, it added.

Nangia & Co Managing Partner Rakesh Nangia said the instruction is a welcome move and will provide relief to doing business in facing litigation with I-T authorities. “This instruction is intended to promote alternate dispute resolution measures. The interest of revenue has been duly safeguarded by providing that the Swedish company shall furnish a bank guarantee for the disputed demand,” Nangia said.

also said for an Indian resident taxpayer, the provisions of the MoU shall apply to cases involving transfer pricing adjustments.

is a process under which, dispute of a non-resident is resolved by mutual discussion between competent authorities of two countries.

is generally a lengthy process and during pendency of such proceedings, Indian authorities generally ask such non-residents/ foreign companies to pay entire amount or a substantial portion of disputed demand.

This creates a financial burden on such foreign companies, if ultimately their income is decided to be not taxable in by the Competent Authorities, experts said.

Bilateral trade between Sweden and was $2.5 billion in 2015 and both countries have set an ambitious target of touching $5 billion by 2017.