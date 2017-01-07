Tax recovery from Swedish majors in payment dispute put on hold

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has suspended recovery
of tax
from Swedish companies
whose disputes are being resolved through the Mutual Agreement Procedure (MAP) route, a move that will help in mitigating the hardship faced by such firms operating in India.
According to the CBDT
guidance note, the tax
demand will be kept in abeyance for two years if the Swedish companies
furnish a bank guarantee of the disputed amount to the income tax
authorities in India. Around a dozen large Swedish companies
including H&M, Volvo, Oriflame Holding, are operating in India
and several of them are locked in disputes with I-T authorities.
“Considering the hardship faced by the taxpayers during the pendency of MAP, as well as for efficient management of collection of revenue, the competent authorities of India
and Sweden have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding suspension of collection of taxes during the pendency of MAP,” the CBDT
instruction said.
Under the MoU, the collection of outstanding taxes, in case of a taxpayer whose case is pending in MAP, would be kept in abeyance for a period of two years (extendable to a maximum period of five years through mutual agreement between the Competent Authorities of India
and Sweden) subject to furnishing of a bank guarantee of an amount equal to the amount of tax
under dispute and interest accruing thereon, it added.
Nangia & Co Managing Partner Rakesh Nangia said the instruction is a welcome move and will provide relief to Swedish companies
doing business in India
facing tax
litigation with I-T authorities. “This instruction is intended to promote alternate dispute resolution measures. The interest of revenue has been duly safeguarded by providing that the Swedish company shall furnish a bank guarantee for the disputed tax
demand,” Nangia said.
CBDT
also said for an Indian resident taxpayer, the provisions of the MoU shall apply to MAP
cases involving transfer pricing adjustments.
MAP
is a process under which, tax
dispute of a non-resident is resolved by mutual discussion between competent authorities of two countries.
MAP
is generally a lengthy process and during pendency of such proceedings, Indian tax
authorities generally ask such non-residents/ foreign companies to pay entire amount or a substantial portion of disputed tax
demand.
This creates a financial burden on such foreign companies, if ultimately their income is decided to be not taxable in India
by the Competent Authorities, experts said.
Bilateral trade between Sweden and India
was $2.5 billion in 2015 and both countries have set an ambitious target of touching $5 billion by 2017.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU