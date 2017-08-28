Taxmen to receive a mystic touch

Tax officers might get a dose of mysticism to aid in their hunt for black money, at the second edition of a retreat for tax administrators, Rajasva Gyan Sangam, starting Friday. Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address, the taxmen would also get to attend a session by Jaggi Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru. Modi’s address at the two-day conference, for the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC), would be on widening the tax net, clamping down on black money using non-intrusive measures and ...