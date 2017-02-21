Taxmen to spare deposits below Rs 5 lakh in 2nd phase of account scrutiny

The department ( I-T department) is likely to launch the second phase of ‘Operation Clean Money’ next month to close in on unaccounted money making its way into banks but may ignore standalone below rupees five lakh for now.

The department will appoint two data analytics firms in next 10 days to analyse the in before and after 8 November last year—the day the government decided to junk 86% of the currency in circulation.

The exercise will attempt to link individuals with multiple accounts or numbers who have deposited large sums of money, officials said. The I-T department has begun analysing accounts which show a pattern of or have some common linkage like common address, PAN, telephone number, email address or name. “Standalone low amount of is not under scrutiny,” an official said.

“The Tax Department may ignore below rupees five lakh on a standalone basis for the time being,” the official added.

The tax department had launched a massive operation to catch evaders who deposited unaccounted cash in junked Rs500 and Rs1,000 notes in post

In the first phase of the project code named ‘Operation Clean Money’, the department sent SMS/emails to 18 lakh people who made suspicious over rupees five lakh during the 50-day period.

Over 7 lakh people have replied in e-filing portal and acknowledged to have made such The second phase of the project will begin next month after data analytics firm conduct Big Data analysis matching I-T data with the statement of financial transactions (SFT) report from banks, officials said. “In next 10 days, government will get data from banks about made by people before and after as part of SFT report from banks,” an official said adding the I-T department will appoint two data analytics firms to analyse the same set of depositors in next 10 days.

of above rupees two lakh totalling rupees ten lakh crore were made post- Of this, Rs4.5 lakh crore is under verification, he said adding, the remaining were made by government agencies and departments like PSUs, or by such people whose matched with the income and the pattern of made earlier—so these are not under scrutiny.

The data analytics firm will tally the post deposit data with the returns (ITRs) and previous to detect any anomaly and possible tax evasion.

The official said that data churning by the I-T department is likely to go on for at least two years. “The idea is to complete the process without harassing people and reducing people-to-people interaction,” he said. However, the biggest challenge the I-T Department is facing is that a large number of people are not registered on the portal. The official said that field offices have been instructed to send letters to those not registered in e-filing portal asking them to get registered.



