Taxpayers listen up! Revise erroneous credit claims under GST by Dec 27

The finance has warned taxpayers to amend any inflated input credit claimed in lieu of taxes paid prior to roll out of goods and services (GST), failing which it will initiate audit and enforcement action.

It has been noted that some taxpayers have availed of extraordinarily high transitional credit of CGST which is neither commensurate with the trend of input credit of the industry nor as maintained by the taxpayer himself in the past, it said in a statement.The ministry said that some of these high transitional credits may have a bona fide explanation or may be a case of bona fide mistake.

"However, it has been noted that high transitional credit has been claimed in many cases for which perhaps no bona fide explanation exists. Analysis to identify such units is underway," it added.

Here are the key things you should know

1. The govt has asked taxpayers who have claimed transitional credit "erroneously" under the to file revised by December 27 or face enforcement action.The today asked taxpayers who have claimed transitional credit "erroneously" under the to file revised by December 27 or face enforcement action.

2. TRAN-1 forms are to be filed to claim credit on taxes paid before the implementation of the new indirect regime. Taxpayers could use these credits to pay their Central liability.

3.The government’s analysis to identify taxpayers who have wrongfully claimed credits is underway, the said in the same release.

“Such behaviour leads to breach of trust between the taxpayer and the tax-administration, which is the bedrock of self-assessment regime in GST,” it said .

4. The government has already ordered an analysis of the transitional credit taken by top 100 taxpayers in each jurisdiction. The Centre's revenue on account of in July, August, September, and October added up toRs 58,556 crore.

5. The rolled out from July 1. The last date for filing is December 27, 2017, which can also be revised till then.The credit claimed by the taxpayers in the TRAN 1 form stood at Rs 65,000 crore, the government had said in September.