Taxpayers who have not yet filed their GSTR-1 for July 2017 are advised to do so immediately, the Ministry of Finance said today.

"No further extension will be given to taxpayers for filing their GSTR-1 return for July 2017 for which last date is tomorrow,10th October, 2017," tweeted @FinMinIndia.

""If a taxpayer does not file GSTR-1 by 10th of October, then his buyer may face difficulty in availing himself of the of the tax paid on his supplies. It is therefore advised that all suppliers of goods/services, esp B2B suppliers, furnish their outward supply details in GSTR-1 by due date," tweeted in a series of tweets.

If a taxpayer does not file GSTR-1 by 10th of October, then his buyer may face difficulty in availing ITC of the tax paid on his supplies. — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) October 9, 2017 It is therefore advised that all suppliers of goods/services, esp B2B suppliers, furnish their outward supply details in GSTR-1 by due date. — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) October 9, 2017

Once a taxpayer files GSTR-1 by 10th October, the corresponding entries in GSTR-2A of his buyer shall get auto populated, the government confirmed.

The shall be availed of by the buyer based on his GSTR-2.