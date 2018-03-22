JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan budget hiked four times to Rs 96 bn
Business Standard

TCIL to set up subsidiary in US with $5 million investment

The Union Cabinet has approved the formation of C Corporation in the state of Texas with authorisation for registering in other states

BS reporter 

TCIL
TCIL

State-run Telecommunications Consultants India (TCIL) will set up a subsidiary in the United States with an investment of $5 million for executing projects in that country. To start with, the TCIL subsidiary, C Corporation, will provide its services for rolling out network for Google’s ‘fiber-to-the-premises’ project, which seeks to connect all cities in the US with high-capacity broadband and cable television. The Union Cabinet has approved the formation of C Corporation in the state of Texas with authorisation for registering in other states for doing business subsequently.
First Published: Thu, March 22 2018. 02:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements