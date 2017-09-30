Telcos' revenue from services drops 25% to over Rs 39,000 cr: Trai

The total revenue of telecom operators from services declined by 25.49 per cent (Y-o-Y) to Rs 39,777.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2017, regulator has said in its latest report.

The revenue from telecom services, called adjusted gross revenue, of all companies in the same period a year ago was Rs 53,383.55 crore.

The government's earnings through telecom levies also declined both on a quarterly and yearly basis.

"The License Fee declined from Rs 3,361 crore for the quarter ended March 2017 to Rs 3,261 crore for the quarter ended June 2017. The quarterly and the Y-o-Y growth rates of license fee are (-)2.99 per cent and (-)24.42 per cent, respectively in this quarter," the report said.

The gross revenue of service providers also dipped by 11.53 per cent to Rs 64,889.47 crore in the April-June 2017 period from Rs 73,344.66 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to Trai's performance indicator report dated September 28.

However, on a quarterly basis, the gross revenue increased by 2.49 per cent but Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) declined 2.58 per cent.

