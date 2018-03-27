JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Cautious optimism over new defence policy; govt calls for public responses
Business Standard

Telecom industry revenue, license fee collection declines to FYQ3: Trai

The declining sales revenue of telecom players is expected to have an adverse impact on government revenue collection

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Trai predatory pricing, TRAI, RELIANCE JIO, PREDATORY PRICING, TELECOM SECTOR,Telecom Regulatory Authority of India ,Cellular Operators Association of India , COAI, bharti airtel, idea cellular, vodafone,Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Trib

Telecom regulator Trai on Monday said that "license fee" collected by it had declined from Rs 32.49 billion for the quarter ended September 2017 to Rs 31.04 billion for the quarter ended December 2017.

"The quarterly and the year-on-year growth rates of license fee are 4.46 per cent and 16.04 per cent respectively in this quarter," Trai said in the "Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicator Report" for the quarter ended December, 2017.

The declining sales revenue of telecom players is expected to have an adverse impact on government revenue collection in the form of spectrum usage charges and licence fee in the current financial year.
First Published: Tue, March 27 2018. 07:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements