Telecom revenue shortfall will not affect fiscal situation: FinMin

The telecom department's (DoT's) plea to the finance ministry on inability in meeting its 2017-18 revenue target will not affect the fiscal situation in a big way, say policy makers at the latter. However, economists differ and say that in a year of revenue uncertainty due to the new goods and services tax (GST), any shortfall in budgeted revenue will have to be matched by an equivalent cutting of expenditure. DoT had written that it would not be able to meet its revenue target of Rs 47,305 crore for FY18; it has asked the finance ministry to revise this projection to Rs 29,524 crore, almost a 40 per cent fall. Their letter pointed to severe financial stress in the telecom sector and rapidly declining revenue of all major operators.Finance ministry officials say in a total budget of Rs 21.47 lakh crore, a question on Rs 17,781 crore would not make much of a dent."There will be a case wherein the revised estimates for telecom revenues will be lower than budgeted estimates. Such ...

