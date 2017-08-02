Telecom sector received FDI worth over $9.79 bn from 2014-15: Govt

The country received foreign direct investment (FDI) of over $9.79 billion since 2014-15 in the telecom sector, Parliament was informed today.



As per the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), equity inflows in between financial years 2014-15 and 2016-17 and April-May 2017 totalled $9,790.40 million, MoS for Electronics and IT said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.



The inflow in 2014-15 was $2,894.94 million, $1,324.40 million (2015-16), $5,563.69 million (2016-17) and $7.36 million (April-May 2017), he added.The minister said the government is taking initiatives to promote manufacturing in the telecommunication sector in the country."Electronics and telecommunications manufacturing is one of the 25 focus sectors of the programme, which seeks to transform India into a global design and manufacturing hub," he said.up to 100% is allowed in the manufacturing of telecom products under the automatic route, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)