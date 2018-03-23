Telecom subscriber base dips 1.3% to 1.17 billion in January: Trai

India's dipped to 1.175 billion at the end of January with smaller operators losing bulk of their customers, as per monthly report released on Friday.

"The number of telephone subscribers in India declined from 1,190.67 million at the end of December 2017 to 1,175.01 million at the end of January 2018, thereby showing a monthly decline rate of 1.32 per cent," the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India said.

The declined to 1.15 billion at the end of January 2018 from 1.167 billion at the end of December 2017, down 1.33 per cent.

Large telecom operators jointly added over 12.6 million new customers in January, of which 8.3 millions were added by Reliance alone. The net addition of Bharti was over 1.5 million. It was followed by Vodafone which added 1.28 million new customers, 1.144 million and 3,96,000 new customers.

RCom, which closed its mobile phone calling services in December, lost 21 million customers in January. Aircel, which has filed plea for bankruptcy, lost over 3.4 million customers. It was followed by Tata Teleservices which lost 1.9 million customers, Telenor -- 1.6 million customers and state-run firm -- 10,634 customers.

The wireline telephone customer base declined to 23 million at the end of January 2018 from 23.2 million at the end of December 2017.

State-run lost 115,000 landline customers. It was followed by RCom which lost 41,720 wirelines customers, lost 10,907 customers, Quadrant - 2,765, Aircel - 2,219 and Tata Teleservices - 797. Bharti gained 5,925 new landline customers.

Broadband segment, however, witnessed growth in January.

The number of broadband subscribers increased to 37.81 crore at the end of January this year, from 36.28 crore at the end of December 2017 a monthly growth rate of 4.2 per cent.

segment dominated the growth with 35.98 crore customers in January compared to 34.45 customers in December 2017.

"Top five service providers constituted 94.52 per cent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of Jan-18. These service providers were Reliance Infocomm Ltd (16.83 crore), Bharti (7.5 crore), Vodafone (5.48 crore), (3.73 crore) and (2.18 crore)," the report said.