Temple handi to NGOs: How launderers are still beating the govt on note ban

took the country by storm and disrupted normal life for most people. The key word here is "most" because it seems that launderers have continued their operations; which is nothing to brush off given that the government's justification for the suddenness of the measure was that it did not want hoarders to escape.

Be it billing bogus transactions in the names of unsuspecting people to depositing unaccounted wealth in someone's Jan Dhan account, the methods vary but the theme is the same: The government's noose is just not tight enough.

Business Standard lists out some of the methods which have been uncovered:

1) Generating bogus sales invoices: One such method has been described One such method has been described in detail in an Economic Times report. A city jeweller looking to turn his, or someone else's, unaccounted wealth into legitimate income goes and buys data on random people, preferably from belonging to the economically weaker section of society, from telemarketing companies. Then using this data, including name and address of the unsuspecting person, the jeweller generates back-dated bills to cover the hitherto accounted wealth. Further, the bills are split into amounts which are small enough to avoid the requirement of PAN card details. This particular scheme is being investigated, by tax authorities in West Bengal. A similar case occurred in Hyderabad too.

2) Routing it as donations to an NGO, then getting it back as white money: An IndiaToday investigative report unearthed another method, this time using non-governmental charitable organisations. According to the head of one such organisation, who was approached by an undercover journalist, here is how this scheme operates: Any person looking to keep the tax man away from his or her unaccounted wealth can deposit it with the NGO. The NGO, in turn, will show this amount to have been received through donations. In the case of the NGO approached by the journalist, its head said: "I have told you already that we have 10-11,000 members. We can show donation of five thousand rupees from each member...." After this, the NGO will return the money to you as white, as supposed to payment for amenities it is supposed to purchase to administer its charitable cause. The money could be returned in the form of a cheque or as a "black transaction", the latter of which will cost you a hefty commission.

3) The Jan Dhan route: As reported by Business Standard , almost the entire Rs 29,000 crore in increased deposits in Jan Dhan accounts – meant for the very poor – till December 2, 2016, have gone into just 3 crore bank accounts out of the total of 25 crore Jan Dhan accounts. This shows that a relatively smaller number of Jan Dhan accounts have been used to launder large sums. If these were genuine deposits, they would have been spread across 25 crore accounts in a more even manner. The tax department has no infrastructure or resource to investigate three crore Jan Dhan accounts where all the fresh deposits have gone.

4) Deposit your ill-gotten wealth in a temple hundi, get it back as clean cash in new denominations:

A person looking to turn his into white can, according to reports, can deposit it in a temple's donation box. Huffington Post reports that some temples have been known to have then shown this money as having been received as an anonymous donation , while giving the depositor the amount deposited, minus a commission, in clean new denomination notes. The report cites an instance covered by ABP news, where a priest from a temple in Mathura was willing to convert Rs 50 lakh in through such a process, of course in return for a hefty 20 per cent commission. The government has already announced that cash deposited by temples from the offerings placed by devotees in donation boxes or 'hundis' will not come under the tax