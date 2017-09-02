Textile companies see profit revival in second quarter

After posting subdued profitability in the April-June quarter, are expecting a revival in their fortunes in the July–September quarter. The expected bounce back is based on the customers’ footfalls and traders’ restocking following (goods and services tax) compliance.

The profit margins of textiles firms remained under pressure in the first quarter of the current fiscal due to traders’ destocking ahead of implementation effective July 1. Primary textiles players faced the huge return of inventory amid fear of additional burden on unsold quantity.

Consequently, not only small players but also large ones faced huge suppression on their profitability in the quarter ended June 2017. For example, net profit of and Welspun Industries declined by 7.19 per cent and 38.39 per cent during April – June quarter. With wide range of product portfolio and flexibility of their churning as per market needs, reported 9.48 per cent surge in its net profit which according to a Motilal Oswal report, was driven by improvement in realization from VST segment. Overall volume growth from textile segment remained flat for Grasim Industries, the report said.

“The domestic environment pressures continued to adversely impact the textiles sector during Q1FY18. Following the disruption due to demonetisation, the imminent introduction of further dampened demand during this quarter. The implementation of has disrupted the unorganized sector who have been demanding its removal on fabrics and resolution of the inverted duty structure,” said C S Nopany, Chairman, Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd.

The government announced of high value currency notes of Rs 500 an Rs 1000 denominations in November 2016 which led cash business to standstill.

The textiles traders especially dealing in fabric and yarn observed over 40 days strike in May after announcement of 5 per cent levy on them. Since, these traders were paying no tax so far, compliance of the norms proved a big challenge for them. Following the government’s firm decision not to re-consider their demand of waiver, these traders resumed their business after compliance of new tax norms in July which is set to yield positive result on textile companies’ offtake in the second quarter.

Analysts believe that the business in textiles sector would become normal with a resumption in demand from both domestic and exports markets. Apart from that, cotton prices which remained elevated last year due to lower output, would see a decline this year on estimates of bumper output.

“Higher cotton sowing to keep cotton prices lower domestic home textile players continue to face challenge on the currency front, with the INR appreciating by ~2.7% against the US dollar during April’16 – June ’17. Moreover, adverse movement against Chinese yuan is impacting all Indian home textile players. In addition, high cotton prices have also posed a challenge for the Indian However, with supplies expected to rise in the upcoming season, cotton prices are expected to moderate by 5 – 10 per cent. Also, according to International Cotton Advisory Committee (CAC), Indian total area under cotton is projected to increase by 7 per cent to 11.3mn hectares in 2017-18, which should keep cotton prices in check,” said Sumant Kumar, an analyst with Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd, in a report on Trident Ltd.

The apex industry body under the Ministry of Textiles – the Cotton Advisory Board (CAB) estimated India’s cotton output at 34.5 million bales for 2016-17 compared to 33.2 million bales for the previous year. Cotton output is likely to remain higher for 2017-18 on an increase in acreage.

Analysts believe that companies with low debt and better product mix would perform better than rest of the players of the industry.