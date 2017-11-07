The backroom story of demonetisation: How it all played out

“Subject to future corrections based on verification process when completed, the estimated value of SBNs (specified bank notes — Rs 500 and Rs 1,000) received as on June 30, 2017, is Rs 15.28 lakh crore” RBI Annual Report 2016-2017 It was evening news time in television studios that Tuesday. In the state broadcaster Doordarshan’s newsroom, a routine advisory had landed up from the government about a possible list of experts who could be called for their views on an expected news break. Just a few hours earlier on November 8, 2016, Prime Minister ...