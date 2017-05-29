The business of GST decoded

- The regime’s impact analysis exercise has to involve several departments, including finance, IT, supply chain, product pricing and human resource, among others
- Claiming input tax credit is the most important benefit. Currently, service providers can’t claim credit for VAT paid on goods, while traders can’t claim credit for excise/countervailing duty and service tax. Businesses have to identify benefits on account of the transition at an organisation-level
- Identify possible cost savings key suppliers/vendors could be entitled to under the GST; engage with vendors for pass-through of these benefits in accordance with anti-profiteering provisions
- Input tax credit is denied on goods and/or services used for personal consumption; tax credit not available on goods lost, stolen, destroyed, written-off or given away as gift or free samples
- Employer can’t claim tax credit on offering cab service, canteen facilities, life insurance or health insurance to employees
- One can’t claim input tax credit while taking a client out for a business lunch
- To claim the input tax credit, the buyer has to ensure the supplier is paid within 180 days from date of invoice; otherwise, proportionate input tax credit will be reversed
