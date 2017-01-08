The 'demon' trigger on print media

Are newspapers at the frontend of a slowdown the media business is likely to see after note ban?

Is demonetisation the villain in Indian media’s growth story? On Monday January 9, the Rs 2,655-crore HT Media’s Hindustan Times will shut down seven of its editions in Kolkata, Bhopal and Ranchi, among other cities. It has let go of dozens of people in the past few weeks. When the Brihanmumbai Union of Journalists condemned what it termed as an ‘illegal decision’, Vineet Jain, managing director of its arch-rival, Times Group, tweeted, “I support HT. Wage board and demonetisation is hurting print industry. Print needs zero rating in GST.” (HT Media ...

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar