Scrap electoral bonds, bring law to regulate political parties: Chhokkar
G20 Summit: Flashpoints for world leaders

G20 Summit is the most anticipated and potentially turbulent meeting of global leaders

Bloomberg 

G20, world leaders

The Group of 20 summit that starts in Hamburg on Thursday is the most anticipated—and potentially turbulent—meeting of global leaders in years. An unpredictable US president with a protectionist bent, a Russian leader subject to international sanctions and a Chinese president looking to assert a greater global role are just a few of the factors that might stoke tensions. Following are what look to be the main flashpoints at the summit and the relative positions of G20 members with most at stake:

G20, world leaders graph

 

