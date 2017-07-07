The Group of 20 summit that starts in Hamburg on Thursday is the most anticipated—and potentially turbulent—meeting of global leaders in years. An unpredictable US president with a protectionist bent, a Russian leader subject to international sanctions and a Chinese president looking to assert a greater global role are just a few of the factors that might stoke tensions. Following are what look to be the main flashpoints at the summit and the relative positions of G20 members with most at stake:
G20 Summit: Flashpoints for world leaders
G20 Summit is the most anticipated and potentially turbulent meeting of global leaders
Bloomberg July 7, 2017 Last Updated at 04:11 IST
