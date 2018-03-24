The grim picture of backlog in India's primary healthcare sector

-
The NITI Aayog is spearheading reforms in the heath care sector by helping formulate the new insurance scheme and planning to use data analytics to monitor health outcomes.
But even a cursory look at infrastructure adequacy and human resource availability in primary health in India shows up a grim picture. With states in the Hindi belt still prone to nutritional diseases, as a recent report pointed out, primary health needs more focus — filling the basic requirement gap — in northern states.healtjh 3
