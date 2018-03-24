JUST IN
Primary health care centres around the country caught in staff crunch
The grim picture of backlog in India's primary healthcare sector

even a cursory look at infrastructure adequacy and human resource availability in primary health in India shows up a grim picture

Abhishek Waghmare 

Health care needs a digital transformation

The NITI Aayog is spearheading reforms in the heath care sector by helping formulate the new insurance scheme and planning to use data analytics to monitor health outcomes.

But even a cursory look at infrastructure adequacy and human resource availability in primary health in India shows up a grim picture. With states in the Hindi belt still prone to nutritional diseases, as a recent report pointed out, primary health needs more focus — filling the basic requirement gap — in northern states. health 1 chart health 2 healtjh 3 healtjh 3

