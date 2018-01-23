The rise of 'Best Bengal' and an all-new industry-friendly Mamata Banerjee

The recently concluded Bengal Global Business Summit got bigger this year. It started from the venue, which changed from the somewhat rickety Milan Mela exhibition centre on the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass to the recently inaugurated Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town Rajarhat.

The swanky 95-foot building, spread across 4,57,000 square feet, is one of the largest convention centres in the country. It was looking at this that Reliance Industries chairman and managing director, Mukesh Ambani, said: "Didi, under your leadership, West Bengal is becoming Best Bengal." That ...