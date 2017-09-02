The stench of underground dustbin scam

The new buzzword in many Nagar Nigams across the country is underground dustbins. Meet any senior Nagar Nigam official in almost any Indian state and he has a new remedy for garbage disposal: Underground dustbins. Be it Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Agra, Haldwani, Dharamshala, Dehradun, Paonta Sahib, or even Chandigarh, the authorities are excited about this new way of disposing of solid waste. Why is there so much excitement around underground dustbins? One, each dustbin costs Rs 4.5 lakh and any bulk order means there is plenty of scope for gaining from the deals.The ...