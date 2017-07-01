The wait is over: Cars get cheaper by up to 9 per cent post GST

Cars have turned slightly affordable, thanks to the roll-out of Goods and Services Tax (GST) from today. Country’s biggest car maker, Maruti Suzuki, has cut prices of various models by up to three per cent. Prices of luxury cars are down up to nine per cent. The cut is expected to be a trigger for expansion of sales in the world's fifth-largest car market. Hybrid cars, however, get expensive by over ten per cent.

Maruti Suzuki, which sells every second car in the country, has passed on the entire benefit of rates on vehicles to its customers, Maruti Suzuki said in a statement. “The rate of reduction varies across locations depending on the value added tax (VAT) rates applicable prior to GST,” it said. In states, where the VAT was 14.5 per cent (most states had this rate), the price of Maruti’s bestseller Baleno will come down by Rs 6,600-13,100 while its SUV Brezza will be cheaper by Rs 10,400 to Rs 14,700. The minimum price cut would be on the entry level Alto (Rs 2,300-5,400) and the maximum decrease is on the S-Cross (Rs 17,700-21,300).

Owing to withdrawal of tax concessions on mild hybrid vehicles, the price of smart hybrid Ciaz (diesel) and smart hybrid Ertiga (diesel) has increased by over ten per cent of about Rs 100,000. “While will directly improve efficiencies and ease of business, its significance goes much beyond that. It is a powerful example of India’s commitment to reform,” Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director and chief executive officer at Maruti Suzuki said.

Country’s second biggest car maker, Hyundai, is working on the post pricing and an announcement is expected in the next couple of days. Every player will revise price in line with the new tax to avoid attracting the anti-profiteering clause. GST, which subsumes all central and state level taxes, has removed the inter-state variation in taxes. All cars now have a of 28 per cent. Besides this, a cess of 1 per cent on small (less than 1,200cc) petrol cars and three per cent cess on small (less than 1,500cc) diesel cars is getting levied. There is a 15 per cent cess on larger SUVs and luxury vehicles. This cess is also applicable to hybrid vehicles. Electric vehicles have the lowest of 12 per cent.

Tata Motors owned luxury car maker JLR has cut prices of its cars by a minimum five per cent and a maximum 8.6 per cent. The price of Discovery Sport (diesel), for instance, is down by Rs 376,446 to Rs 40 lakh. German luxury car maker Mercedes Benz has cut price of its vehicles by a minimum two per cent and a maximum nine per cent.

“We are looking forward to this simplified tax structure which will create a single market across India and benefit both the buyer and the seller. There may be initial teething issues but we are confident that there will be promising long term gains,” said Roland Folger, managing director and chief executive officer at Mercedes Benz India.