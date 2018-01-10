There are gains from GST, not all of which have been realised: T C A Anant

A few days after Advance Estimates (AE) showed that the expansion in gross domestic product (GDP) is set to decline to a four-year low of 6.5 per cent in 2017-18, Chief Statistician T C A Anant tells Dilasha Seth & Indivjal Dhasmana the data showed there was continued growth momentum. Edited excerpts: Why do you say AE of GDP for 2017-18 are conservative? I am using the word “conservative” in a different context.

Statistical forecast, especially in this case, is based on available data. Mostly, the data comprises Actual Estimates, whether in advance corporate ...