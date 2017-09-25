This time, assessees were able to file returns smoothly: GSTN CEO

The deadline for filing of July’s summary input-output returns under the new goods and services tax (GST) had to be extended, as the system faced glitches. Then, the last date for filing other July forms were extended and a group of ministers (GoM) constituted on the issues with the working of GST Network (GSTN), the information technology backbone for the new national tax. The July glitches have been resolved, Prakash Kumar, chief executive officer of GSTN, tells Indivjal Dhasmana. Edited excerpts: GSTN did not face any large systemic issue when 1.37 million assessees filed ...