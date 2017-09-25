This time, assessees were able to file returns smoothly: GSTN CEO

The deadline for filing of July’s summary input-output returns under the new goods and services tax (GST) had to be extended, as the system faced glitches. Then, the last date for filing other July forms were extended and a group of ministers (GoM) constituted on the issues with the working of GST Network (GSTN), the information technology backbone for the new national tax. The July glitches have been resolved, Prakash Kumar, chief executive officer of GSTN, tells Indivjal Dhasmana. Edited excerpts: GSTN did not face any large systemic issue when 1.37 million assessees filed ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?